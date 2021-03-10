VIDEO: Phoenix police officers save woman, 4 children from house fire

Heart-stopping body-camera video released on Wednesday by police shows officers rushing to save a family from a burning house in Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers were near 64th Avenue and McDowell Road on March 9 when they saw smoke and flames coming from a home.

"Officers and neighbors immediately ran to help save a woman and her 4 small children," the department tweeted.

"Hey, come over here!" an officer can be heard yelling as they used a ladder to climb over the backyard fence.

Moments later, the video captured the officers comforting the woman and her children.

"They're all OK, that's all that matters."

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.