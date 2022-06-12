Expand / Collapse search
Video shows cow taking over office on England farm

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

English Dairy Cow Invades Office, Checks Out Desk

A dairy cow in England’s Lake District wandered into an office at her farm on June 2, delighting her owner. (Credit: David Wright via Storyful)

Video from England showed a dairy cow wandering into an office on a farm and taking over the space. 

The delighted owner, David Wright of Helsington, United Kingdom, said it happened on June 2. 

He said it involved one of his favorite cows, Yvonne. Wright said it looked like she was ready to put in a shift at work at the farm.

RELATED: House catches on fire. Video shows the dog did it.

"Someone left the door open and she wandered in from the pasture on her own," Wright told Storyful. "Never seen anyone as keen to get in on the admin!"

Storyful contributed to this report. 