Volunteers door knock in Phoenix, working to register a neighborhood for COVID-19 vaccines

A Phoenix woman was alarmed by someone randomly coming to her door offering to help her get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, it's an effort of different agencies that are working to get more people vaccinated in Arizona as not everyone can get to a vaccination site or register for a dose online.

Volunteers have been going door-to-door in Phoenix making sure seniors are registered for a vaccine.

FOX 10 has heard countless stories of people having a difficult time getting an appointment. We spoke with a woman who had no idea the door-to-door effort was happening, so she called the police department and reached out to FOX 10.

Peri Raygors lives in central Phoenix and says a representative from the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) knocked on her door.

"I was concerned after he left because I hadn't heard of people coming around," Raygors said, thinking it was a scam.

AZDHS says this was a high-intensity outreach effort to get residents in the 85009 zip code vaccinated. In about a week, volunteers have registered 400 residents in the area to get their dose.

While Raygors has already received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, she says this effort will help many Arizonans.

"I think it's terrific. I think the city should have done something like that a while ago for this neighborhood," she said.

