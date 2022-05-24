'Because of the Brave': Volunteers plant 10K American flags at University of Phoenix for Memorial Day

Volunteers spend the day on May 24 planting a field of American flags at the University of Phoenix to honor veterans and active military members for Memorial Day.

The message, as seen from the sky, reads ‘because of the brave': a tribute to those who died while on military duty.

"Thousands of people gave their lives in service to our nation for the life you live," said Christine Martinez.

Martinez, who is a retired Navy Senior Chief, said acknowledging Memorial Day is important.

"Every time that a service member has passed away, there is a family and friends that are left behind, continuing to live their life without them, and they also paid that price," said Martinez.

Another volunteer, Charnessia Cooper, said helping out with the project did not require a second thought.

"My grandfather was a Vietnam vet -- rest in peace. My husband is a veteran of the Army, and my daughter is a veteran of the Army, so representing those who have gone on is something I’ve vowed to do," said Cooper.

On Friday, the flags will be collected by Arizona Heroes to Hometowns, a nonprofit in the Phoenix area, and then distributed to military cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day.