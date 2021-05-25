University of Phoenix plants 10,000 flags, hosts traveling memorial to honor veterans

The University of Phoenix is bringing back a Memorial Day tradition to honor troops that died in the line of duty.

Volunteers planted 10,000 flags on the lawn of the Phoenix campus on May 25, and used the flags to write out "Always Remember."

Planting the flags has been an annual event for the University of Phoenix, but they had to skip last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the flags, the school brought in a traveling memorial to honor every veteran killed since Sept. 11, 2001.

"It's just vitally important that we always remember and we never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.. they did that willingly and we want to make sure their legacy lives on," said Brian Ishmael, Vice President of UOPX's Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and Strategic Government Partnerships.

The memorial willy be open to the public 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through May 27 at the campus near Interstate 10 and 32nd Street.

On the morning of May 28, the flags will be removed and delivered to military cemeteries in Arizona.

