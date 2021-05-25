15 people displaced after fire damages Phoenix apartment complex

Fire ripped through an apartment complex, leaving 15 people without a home and several people hospitalized.

Crews from Avondale, Glendale, and Peoria were at the scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road during the early morning hours of May 25.

When firefighters arrived at the complex, they encountered smoke coming from four units.

Three people were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.







