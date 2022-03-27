Want a new pet? Better Piggies Rescue in north Phoenix seeks forever homes for pigs

The Better Piggies rescue in north Phoenix is taking in more than a dozen pigs every week, but they're running out of room.

The pig sanctuary just west of Cave Creek is asking people who have the space to consider adoption.

"We get anywhere from 15 to 20 surrender requests every week, but there are plenty of pigs out there needing to be rehomed and rescued," said rescue operations manager Dwight Dixon.

Right now, they have more than 100 pigs on site, but there isn't enough room for all of them.

"These pigs - everyone thinks it's going to stay really small, and there are breeders, advertisers - and there is a huge issue with overpopulation," said Dixon.

Many pigs bought during the pandemic have been surrendered. Some have even been found wandering on the side of the highway.

"So there is just a dire need for us to find adopters, potential fosters," Dixon explained.

Something to know for anyone thinking to adopt a pig: It is a commitment. Dixon says pigs are self-sufficient and can have the intelligence of a 5- or 6-year-old child.

"So you have to be able to prepare yourself to live with a five to six-year-old you can't communicate with, and they live 15-20 years on average, so it's important to understand that right off the bat," he said. "That would also have to be conducive for your own lifestyle."

The pigs do best with at least one other pig and a big yard.

Learn more: https://www.betterpiggiesrescue.org/

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement











