Hundreds of thousands of bees saved in Pinal County by firefighters

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Eloy Fire District

Hundreds of thousands of bees were saved in southern Arizona on March 26 as crews with a fire department helped cool them down when the truck they were traveling in broke down.

Engine 521 with the Eloy Fire District arrived to help the bees near Highway 87 and I-10 when the truck carrying the hives broke down.

"The hives are typically cooled by the flow of air during travel, so coming to a stop in the record heat meant certain death if the bees sat uncooled for too long. Engine 521 arrived and provided water to cool the hives until they could get back on the road," a Facebook post read.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: