Want to support Arizona families affected by cancer? Buy a slice of pizza

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Buying a slice of pizza can support Arizona families affected by cancer

During the month of June, anyone can help out the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children by ordering a slice from Barro's Pizza. The nonprofit makes sure other families facing the same fight get the financial and emotional support they need.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children was founded in 2013 by a Valley woman whose young daughter lost her battle to the disease.

The nonprofit makes sure other families facing the same fight get the financial and emotional support they need.

During the month of June, anyone can help out - and it's as easy as ordering a slice of pizza.

All Valley and Tucson Barro's Pizza locations are teaming up with Pepsi to help children fighting cancer.

"Our goal is to help every child in the state of Arizona," said a spokesperson with the foundation. "Right now there, is one child diagnosed a day in the state of Arizona with cancer, and we want to help everyone."

A portion of proceeds from sales go directly to the Arizona Cancer Foundation with children.

"We have K9 therapy, we have counseling…we have a Sunshine Program which is bringing smiles to the cancer warriors' and siblings faces," said a spokesperson for the Arizona Cancer Foundation. "We also have different programs as well, such as financial assistance, that we will go out and help out however we can."

This is the sixth year the fundraiser is taking place. So far, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help hundreds of local families.

"This donation means a ton to us because without the Barro's and Pepsi support, we wouldn't be able to keep our programs going at the rate we are right now," said the spokesperson.

Support the Arizona Cancer Foundation: https://www.azcancerfoundation.org/

