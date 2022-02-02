Waste Management Phoenix Open to now be called 'WM Phoenix Open'

article

Sponsors of one of the Valley's most anticipated annual sports events says it's going by a new name.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open will now be called the WM Phoenix Open. It's because WM is making an effort to rebrand, reflecting "the company's focus on continuous innovation and sustainable solutions for the company and its customers," read a news release, in part.

WM's slogan is also changing from "Think Green" to "For Tomorrow."

WM President and CEO Jim Fish said in a statement, "With the WM Phoenix Open playing an important role in our company’s evolution, it is both timely and appropriate that we are utilizing this zero-waste tournament to announce the name change and our broader purpose," Fish said. "Our business offerings go beyond just managing waste. We are North America’s largest environmental solutions provider and a sustainability leader, helping customers achieve their sustainability goals. Our core service isn’t changing but expanding, while the company continues to invest in sustainability capabilities to meet the emerging needs of our customers."

WM has been the title sponsor of the Phoenix Open for 13 years now. At the 2022 days-long event from Feb. 7-13, there won't be any trash bins and instead, attendees will place items in either a recycle or compost bin.

Since 2013, tournament organizers say 100% of waste was either recycled, composted, donated, reused or used to create energy.

For more information on the change and WM's look to the future, click here.

