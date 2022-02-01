MLB lockout puts another spring training season in Arizona at risk

article

It's looking more and more like MLB spring training may be delayed as an agreement was not made during Feb. 1's negotiations between the league and the players association during a months-long lockout. If it is delayed – that could mean millions of dollars lost in tourism revenue for Arizona.

The possible delay isn't coming at a great time as Arizonans and their businesses have already dealt with the two past spring training's that were either modified or cut short because of COVID-19.

Economists say Arizona, especially Scottsdale, lost millions of dollars, so it's not looking good that spring training could be heading into another loss like that soon.

The crack of the bat and the crowd cheering – we may not hear that on what is supposed to be spring training's opening day due to the MLB lockout.

"It would be a huge blow to the tourism industry we are so reliant upon in Arizona," says economists at Elliot D. Pollack, who's crunching the numbers on this.

A full spring training season brings in $644 million in economic impact, but we wouldn't come close to that if the season is shortened.

"We experienced it in 2020. We lost $300 million from just getting half of a spring training season," said economist Danny Court. Not only would the state lose out on millions of dollars in sales tax revenue, but the hospitality industry has not fully recovered as a result of the pandemic.

Frasher's Tavern, a steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale, opened its doors just less than two months before COVID-19 hit, so it's yet to experience a full spring training season.

"It is going to impact us a lot," said George Frasher, owner of Frasher's Tavern. "We are getting our name out there and people are realizing we are here in Old Town. Spring training would be a bonus for us."

Economists say the businesses will be hit the hardest, but hopefully, it won't come to that and the lockout doesn't happen.

Background on the MLB lockout

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

