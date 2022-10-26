Watch: Fireball shoots across Arizona night sky amid Orionid meteor shower

Video shot by the American Meteor Society showed a fireball streaking across the Arizona sky on Monday night.

The footage shows a clear, dark sky before a bright light shoots across the screen, burning up in a multicolored light show.

Many people reported seeing this in Arizona, Utah, California and Nevada. Some Kingman residents say they even heard a sonic boom.

The American Meteor Society says the fireball appeared at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Meteor activity is high right now due to the Orionid meteor shower, which occurs when the Earth passes through debris left behind from Hailey's Comet.

The Orionids have already peaked in activity, but stargazers can still see the light show through November 22.

These meteors are known for their brightness and speed, and can leave behind glowing "trains" in their path.

"Fast meteors can also sometimes become fireballs: Look for prolonged explosions of light when viewing the Orionid meteor shower," NASA officials said.

Viewing tips

NASA says that the Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres during the hours after midnight until dawn.

If you live in a big city, consider going to a state or national park that allows overnight camping. However, even if you can step outside wherever you live, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for a few minutes and then look up. This includes putting down your phone.

Experts recommend lying flat on your back with your feet facing southeast for those in the Northern Hemisphere and northeast for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Learn more: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/meteors-and-meteorites/orionids/in-depth/