WATCH: Playful manatee 'steals' kids surfboard at Florida beach

A Florida family was surfing at the beach in Fort Pierce on July 4 when two friendly manatees approached them. Leesa Blais told FOX 35 News that the manatees started hanging out in the water with her twin boys, Evan and Logan, and didn't seem to want to leave.

Her husband grabbed his GoPro camera to capture the adorable interaction when one of the manatees grabbed her son's surfboard with its flipper!

Blais says the manatees hung around for about 10 minutes before swimming away.

The video has been viewed over 82,000 times on Facebook.

"This is the cutest thing ever!" wrote on viewer.

Another said, "That's awesome! That's a memory that will last forever!"

"Evan is so excited that his video is being shared so much," Blais told FOX 35.