Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
11
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:36 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:13 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:18 PM MST until FRI 8:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:06 PM MST until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:11 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:47 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:30 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

WATCH: Playful manatee 'steals' kids surfboard at Florida beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:21AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

WATCH: Playful manatee 'steals' kids surfboard at Florida beach

A Florida family was surfing at the beach in Fort Pierce on July 4 when two friendly manatees approached them -- and one of them playfully stole a boy's surfboard!

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make sure it's this one!

A Florida family was surfing at the beach in Fort Pierce on July 4 when two friendly manatees approached them. Leesa Blais told FOX 35 News that the manatees started hanging out in the water with her twin boys, Evan and Logan, and didn't seem to want to leave. 

Her husband grabbed his GoPro camera to capture the adorable interaction when one of the manatees grabbed her son's surfboard with its flipper!

Blais says the manatees hung around for about 10 minutes before swimming away. 

MORE TRENDING STORIES: 

The video has been viewed over 82,000 times on Facebook. 

"This is the cutest thing ever!" wrote on viewer. 

Another said, "That's awesome! That's a memory that will last forever!"

"Evan is so excited that his video is being shared so much," Blais told FOX 35.