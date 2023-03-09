Glendale to temporarily change its name for Taylor Swift: 'Greeting every Swiftie in style'

The city of Glendale says it wants to do "something highly unusual" before Taylor Swift kicks off her tour at State Farm Stadium.

The city is going to temporarily change its name to honor the superstar, and it'll go into effect during her concert dates on March 17 and 18.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers will announce the city's new name on Monday, March 13.

"There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!" read a statement from the city. "We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

The announcement will also mention traffic tips for getting around town during the massive event and places Swifties can celebrate after the show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05:Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

More Glendale news







