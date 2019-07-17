West Hollywood approves first cannabis cafe in the country

Legalized pot in California means a new kind of business and West Hollywood on Tuesday approved the first cannabis cafe in the U.S.

Lowell Farms promises cannabis cuisine and a smoking area, too. However, it's an open air restaurant at 1201 N. La Brea Ave, directly across the street from a synagogue, which has an outdoor area used by the congregation. The rabbi is worried about cannabis clouds drifting into their congregation.

To gain resounding unanimous approval from the city of West Hollywood, Lowell Farms promised an air filtration system like the one used in casinos.

While the approval is historic and many believe the move by the progressive city is only the start, the cannabis consumption area licenses are only good for a year. Skeptics are watching to make sure these marijuana milestones are here to last. The restaurant will be alcohol-free since state law prohibits the consumption of cannabis and alcohol on the same site.

A National Restaurant Association survey released earlier this year showed that plant-based ingredients, including cannabis and CBD, were considered some of the top trends in the industry. Seventy-six percent of the 650 association-member chefs surveyed identified cannabis/CBD-infused food as the second-most popular trend. Cannabis-infused drinks were identified as the top trend.

The new cannabis cafe will open at the corner of La Brea Avenue and Lexington Avenue in the fall.

CNS contributed to this report.