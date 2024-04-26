West Valley crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries: MCSO

A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run crash in the West Valley.

In a statement, an MCSO spokesperson said the crash happened in the area of 117th Avenue and Indian School Road. Deputies responded to the scene at around 5:00 a.m., and the injured man was identified as a pedestrian.

"The driver did not remain on scene," the spokesperson said.

An investigation is underway.

Area where the crash happened