What should you do if your dog goes missing due to fireworks?

Many dogs get spooked during the 4th of July celebrations, resulting in one of the busiest times of the year for valley dog shelters.

So what should you do if your dog goes missing or you find a missing dog after the holiday?

"The biggest time of the year for pets to go missing is 4th of July and New Year. Our pets' hearing is so much better than ours and if you can imagine how loud the fireworks are for us, imagine that magnified for our pets."

Kelsey Dickerson with the Humane Society offered tips for those who may lose their pet.

"You need to be checking Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's Straydar maps."

This is a great resource for people who may have found a dog or are missing a dog.

"This is a great resource that the Arizona Humane Society and County have worked together. It's a place where pictures of the pets who have been lost and found are put on this really great map and you can find the area that they were found in as well," Dickerson said. "So if you have a missing pet, you can post a picture, where they went missing or if you find a pet, you can do those same things."

Dickerson says you can even go old school and hand out flyers.

"Hand them out to people who may be frequenting your neighborhood, like mail carriers, or if you see anyone out walking their dog because the chances are the more you put these flyers out, the more you're making them aware. Someone may have seen your pet."

And she says social media can be a great tool.

"The power of social media is incredible and that pertains to finding or losing your pet, so you definitely want to check Straydar, Nextdoor, Craigslist," Dickerson said.