What's next for Downtown Phoenix's Chase Field after D-backs' recent World Series run?

The 2023 World Series is now in the rearview mirror following a win by the Texas Rangers in Game 5 on Nov. 1, but a question still looms over the venue that hosted some of the matchups this year.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' lease on Chase Field is up in four years, and there have been talks of a major renovation, as well as talks of possibly building and moving into a new stadium altogether.

"Timing is everything in life," said former D-backs owner Jerry Colangelo.

Colangelo, who led the efforts to professional sports to Downtown Phoenix, said now is the time for the D-backs, along with city and county officials, to get together and come up with a plan.

"Because there's a good vibe. I think it's incumbent upon the county, city and state to really all come together in some kind of a private-public opportunity to make the improvements that are necessary," said Colangelo.

Negotiations between the D-backs and Maricopa County officials have been stalled since the MLB team sued the Maricopa County Stadium District in 2017. Meanwhile, Chase Field, which was named Bank One Ballpark when it first opened, is 25 years old and in need of repairs. The retractable roof needs to be fixed, as it can’t be safely opened or closed while fans and players are in the stadium.

Renovations efforts are estimated to cost around $500 million.

"Regardless of what the costs would be, it's going to be 25%, probably 30% of what it would cost to for a new facility," said Colangelo. "The cheapest way to go is to make the improvements. The footprint, I believe, is fine, and it's amazing what can be done now to retrofit projects like this."

The battle over plans for another stadium in the East Valley also hangs over the future of Chase Field. Over the summer, voters in Tempe rejected three ballot measures that all needed to be approved before a new Arizona Coyotes stadium can be built near Tempe Town Lake. It remains to be seen how negotiations between the D-bacls, the City of Phoenix, and Maricopa County will fare following the team's recent World Series run.

"I hope and pray baseball stays Downtown," said Colangelo. "Hopefully, all the parties will come together and make the improvements that need to be done. Time will tell, but I think this is the time to get to it."

Arizona Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall has said the team’s first choice is to stay in Downtown Phoenix. Hall was not available on Nov. 2 for comment on this story.