Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
6
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

How much bigger is a supermoon, really?

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Air and Space
FOX TV Stations

Micromoon vs. Supermoon: Stunning video compares the two

Filmed from the mountains of Colorado, a videographer shows the difference between micromoon and supermoon events.

Impressive video from the mountains of Colorado shows the difference in sizes when the moon appears at its largest – and smallest – from Earth. 

Barry Stevenson captured the supermoon in August 2023, then went back to the same location in late February for the micromoon, he told Storyful. 

The side-by-side comparison shows the visible difference in size and brightness between the two. 

RELATED: 'Martians wanted': NASA seeking applicants to live in year-long Mars simulator

What is a supermoon? 

A supermoon happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, also known as perigee, at the same time the moon is full, according to NASA. 

f28785b0-

(EDITORS NOTE: Image taken with double exposure) A super moon rises over a tower on August 1, 2023 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

When the full moon aligns with perigee, it’s a bit brighter and bigger than a typical full moon, hence the term supermoon. 

RELATED: How to watch the total solar eclipse with NASA

About a fourth of full moons are supermoons. NASA says there are typically about three to four of them a year. 

What is a micromoon? 

When the moon’s orbit is farthest from Earth, called apogee, at the same time the moon is full, it’s called a micromoon. When this happens, the moon appears a bit smaller and dimmer than normal because it’s so far away. 

Supermoon-shot.jpg

Side-by-side of micromoon and supermoon (Barry Stevenson via Storyful)

February’s full moon was known as the snow moon, but it was also a micromoon. It’s the only one of 2024. 

When is the next supermoon? 

There are four supermoons to look forward to in 2024, according to EarthSky.org, and they’ll happen four months in a row: 

  • Aug. 19
  • Sep. 17 
  • Oct. 17 
  • Nov. 15

From Worm moon to Strawberry moon: These are the names of each full moon

Each full moon of the year has its own nickname. (Credit: FOX Weather)

Other full moons in 2024 include: 

  • March 25: worm moon
  • April 23: pink moon      
  • May 23: flower moon  
  • June 21: strawberry moon         
  • July 21: buck moon       
  • Aug. 19: sturgeon moon (supermoon)    
  • Sept. 17: harvest moon (supermoon)
  • Oct. 17: hunter’s moon (supermoon)     
  • Nov. 15: beaver moon (supermoon)
  • Dec. 15: cold moon