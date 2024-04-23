Over 33K people without power in Maricopa

Thousands of people in a city south of the Valley are without power on Tuesday morning.

According to an outage map from Electrical District No. 3, power is out to 33,580 customers in Maricopa on April 23.

The largest area affected by the outage is the north-central region of the city where over 23,000 people are without power.

The cause of the outage is unknown. It's unknown when power will be restored.

APS, which also provides service in Maricopa, says 86 customers from 99th Avenue to Nahalia Road and SR 239 to Kinney Road are without power.

Power for those customers is expected to be restored by 10:50 a.m., according to the APS outage map.

"ED3 is experiencing a transmission outage to our system. ED3 has been in contact with our transmission providers including WAPA and APS. A transmission crew has been dispatched from APS to investigate the matter. APS reports that it will take at least an hour for the team to be onsite. WAPA has reported that a major event occurred on their system. ED3 will provide updates as more information becomes available," the company wrote on Facebook.

"A power outage is currently affecting several parts of the city, resulting in several downed traffic signals," Maricopa Police said. "Officers are at main intersections assisting with traffic. Please treat all non-operational lights as a four-way stop."

A power outage affected more than 33,000 people in Maricopa on April 23. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of Maricopa

