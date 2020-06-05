Wife of electrocuted Phoenix man remembers him as a hard-working family man

Family friends gathered Friday to remember a Phoenix man who was electrocuted by power lines while trimming palm trees.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Fire officials, the incident happened on June 1, in a neighborhood northwest of 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Fire crews responded to the scene for a report of a deceased male, later identified as Crisotomo Hernandez.

"I can't believe it. I feel like he's going to walk into those days at any time," said Crisotomo's widow, Nancy Tagle, in Spanish.

Recently, Nancy celebrated Crisotomo's 28th birthday.

"He would always come in from the back because that's where he would park his car," said Nancy.

Crews reportedly found Crisotomo on fire, 30 feet above ground level. Nancy was notified that something went wrong, and it was there when she found out her husband had died.

"I told them I wanted to see him, and I wanted to know if that was actually him," said Nacy. "I creamed for him to wake up because he said he'll always be with me. It couldn't be possible."

Crisotomo also leaves behind his five-year-old son.

"He left me a son, and he's identical to him," said Nancy. "I will never forget him. He was a good man."

The family is planning to hold funeral services before sending Crisotomo back to Mexico.

"He has his mom, and his mom wants to see him and wants him to come back home," said Nancy.

