Winter in July at the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- People around the Valley gathered at the Phoenix Zoo to play in the snow as a way to beat the summer heat.

Guests at the Phoenix Zoo Saturday morning enjoyed 50 tons of snow in the middle of July at the annual Winter in July event.

The animals also received ice treats to cool down including elephants, orangutans, reptiles, birds, and more.

The Phoenix Fire Department also gave Reba, the zoo's Asian elephant, a fire hose shower.

According to Phoenix Zoo, the event brought in thousands of guests looking to cool off.