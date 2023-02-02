WM Phoenix Open: Annual golf tournament gets ready to tee off

The Super Bowl is not the only major sports event heading to the Phoenix area, as the WM Phoenix Open will tee off in just a few days.

As of Feb. 2, crews are working around the clock at TPC Scottsdale to get everything in tip-top shape for an annual golf tournament that some call "The People's Open."

"It's crunch time! We're here!" said Tournament Chairman Pat Williams

Williams said it is not easy to prep for this major golf event. The planning process is year-round, with the building of risers and tents having started in September.

"We are doing our finishing touches, but we are almost there," said Williams.

The event is an important one for Arizona's economy. According to a recent ASU study, the event pumped nearly half a billion dollars of economic activity into the Valley in 2022. That is in addition to an estimated $17.6 million in sales tax, and an employment impact of over 4,000 jobs.

"It's a great time to be in Phoenix right now," said Todd Sanders, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

Sanders says he is hopeful with the hundreds of thousands of people coming to both the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII, that the Phoenix area could see an economic impact of around $1 billion.

"Really, everyone wins here," said Sanders. "Certainly the cities. Glendale, big winner. Phoenix, Scottsdale, and all the surrounding communities."

Back in Scottsdale, however, people are getting ready for a one-of-a-kind event.

"We have as big of crowds as everybody. We certainly have with the 16th Hole, one of the most exciting hole in golf. The players love it.. We have great players every year, the PGA Field this year is going to be as good as we ever had, and so, we think what we provide is a different experience for the players," said Williams.

The WM Phoenix Open will take place from Feb. 6 to 12. As for what happens after the event, Williams said the setup takes about two months to take down.

