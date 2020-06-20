Woman, 29, struck by gunfire at a Phoenix club and dies

article

A 29-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a club, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.

Isabel Leal was struck by gunfire after a fight broke out in the hallway of a club near University Drive and 38th Street around 3 a.m., says Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the department.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

A 24-year-old man was also struck but was treated and is going to be OK.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.