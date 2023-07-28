Woman arrested in connection with Glendale shooting that killed motorcyclist

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in the West Valley city.

According to court documents, Navaeh Jai Worsley was arrested in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road during the overnight hours of July 28. In a statement released by Glendale Police officials, Worsley is described as a 21-year-old woman.

The deadly shooting happened during the afternoon hours of July 27. According to a spokesperson with Glendale Police, officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. to the area of 67th Avenue and Gelding, which is located north of the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, for a welfare check.

"Other drivers within the area contacted law enforcement for a welfare check on the motorcyclist because he was walking his motorcycle down the street, and then toppled over," said a police spokesperson, during a news conference that was held near where the incident happened. "Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male motorcycle with an apparent gunshot wound."

The victim, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Court documents provide additional details on incident

Navaeh Worsley

Glendale Police officials also provided court documents related to the shooting.

In the documents, investigators state that a witness saw an incident between the suspect and the victim in the area of 67th Avenue and Greenway. The witness was not identified in the court documents.

The witness, according to investigators, saw people inside a silver sedan appearing to be in an argument with the victim.

"[The witness] said the front passenger of the silver sedan exited the vehicle and stood at the side of the vehicle, while holding what [the witness] believed to be a black handgun at their side," read a portion of the court documents. "[The witness] stated this passenger re-entered the silver sedan, at which time [the victim] began driving away, making a southbound turn into 67th Avenue. Both the motorcycle and the sedan sped up significant, to the point that [the witness] could no longer clearly see them."

The witness, according to investigators, later came upon the victim, who was lying in the roadway near the motorcycle.

Investigators later tied Worsley to the shooting, and during a search of the silver sedan, officers found a handgun in the center console. Subsequent tests showed the handgun was used in the shooting.

The suspect, according to court documents, invoked her right to remain silent, and did not provide a statement.

According to court document, the shooting also struck the residence of an uninvolved party, and there was an active warrant for failure to appear that was issued against Worsley.

Worsley, according to court documents, is accused of second degree murder.

Map of the incident scene