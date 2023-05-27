Woman calls police to report she shot her husband, Glendale Police say

Glendale Police say a woman called officers to her home after she admitted to shooting and killing her husband, the department said on May 27.

At around 2 p.m., officers responded to a home near 59th Avenue and Loop 101. That's where police say they found an elderly woman who told reportedly them she had shot her husband.

"She was taken into custody without incident, and transported for detective questioning. Officers also located her elderly male husband inside the home. The male was pronounced deceased, on scene," Justin Ramsay with Glendale Police said.

Investigators believe "a domestic disturbance" was taking place inside the home and that the woman shot her husband during that time.

No names have been released in this case.

Area of where the shooting happened: