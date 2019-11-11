Woman dead after being struck by motorcycle in Ahwatukee

Phoenix police say a woman is dead after being struck by a motorcycle in Ahwatukee.

Police say Jan Hong was crossing the road on foot near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard Monday night when she was hit by a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old man.

Hong was pronounced dead at the scene and the motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.