Woman dead in crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

A woman was killed in a multi-car crash that closed Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on May 23 along the northbound lanes of I-17 near the Thunderbird Road off-ramp.

A Toyota Camry was disabled in the center lane when it was hit by a Tesla. The driver of the Tesla, a 49-year-old woman, got out of her car and was hit by a Honda Pilot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.

After the crash, three men inside the Honda Pilot ran from the scene but were taken into custody by troopers. One of the men was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Camry was also hit by the Tesla in the collision that killed the woman. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe another vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

If you have any information, you're asked to call DPS at 602-223-2212 or submit a tip online at www.azdps.gov/tips.

The northbound lanes at Cactus have been reopened.

A deadly three-car crash closed Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on May 23. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: