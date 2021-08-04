Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Woman dead, three others hospitalized in North Phoenix crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Young woman dies in North Phoenix crash

A 21-year-old woman has died following a crash near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue on Aug. 3.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly crash near 19th Avenue and Loop 101 on Aug. 3.

Officials say a pickup truck crashed into a car near 19th Avenue and Wahalla that evening, causing all four people in the car to be sent to the hospital.

One of the occupants, identified as a 21-year-old woman, died from her injuries. The two people in the truck were not hurt.

Detectives say a third vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

More Arizona headlines

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 