Woman dead, three others hospitalized in North Phoenix crash

Phoenix Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly crash near 19th Avenue and Loop 101 on Aug. 3.

Officials say a pickup truck crashed into a car near 19th Avenue and Wahalla that evening, causing all four people in the car to be sent to the hospital.

One of the occupants, identified as a 21-year-old woman, died from her injuries. The two people in the truck were not hurt.

Detectives say a third vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

