Woman fatally hit by car in Laveen, police cruiser struck during investigation

Southern Avenue has been shut down in Laveen after a woman was fatally hit by a car, and police say a patrol vehicle was also struck during the investigation.

The pedestrian crash happened near 31st Avenue and Southern overnight. A woman had been crossing the street when she was hit by a car, and she died from her injuries.

During the investigation, a sedan reportedly drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. A police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the car that hit the police vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

