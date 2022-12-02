Woman found dead after north Scottsdale trailer fire

One person has died after a trailer fire in north Scottsdale early Friday morning.

Rural Metro fire crews were called at around 1:45 a.m.to a neighborhood near 144th Street and Rio Verde Drive and discovered a travel trailer and SUV that were fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had spread to a second trailer and a nearby outbuilding as well, officials said.

Firefighters discovered that propane tanks on the trailers were fueling the flames and started attacking the fire, working to protect nearby livestock and other vehicles in the area.

A woman's body was found inside the trailer after crews extinguished the fire. Fire crews said that it appeared that the woman had tried to escape but was overwhelmed by smoke or fire.

"The property owners confirmed the trailer housed an unidentified female occupant and several birds kept in cages," Rural Metro Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

