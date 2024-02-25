Woman killed in crash involving light rail in Phoenix

A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash involving the light rail in Phoenix late Saturday night.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Washington streets on Feb. 24. The deceased driver is identified as 76-year-old Sandra Barbre.

"Preliminary information suggests that Barbre’s vehicle was either westbound on Washington Street and made a southbound turn in front of the light rail or her vehicle was southbound exiting the I-10 highway and crossed in front of the light rail causing the collision. The light rail was westbound proceeding through the intersection on a green light," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

As for the other victim, she's in the hospital in critical condition.

No more information is available. The investigation is ongoing.

Map of where the crash happened: