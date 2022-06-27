Woman rescued after driving into sinkhole in Phoenix neighborhood

A woman was not hurt when she drove into a sinkhole Sunday night in a Phoenix neighborhood.

A water main break caused the sinkhole near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue.

After driving into the sinkhole, the woman was rescued by neighbors.

The westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will be closed until at least June 28, Phoenix Police said.

Earlier on Sunday, flash flood warnings were issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moved through northern Arizona. In Phoenix, the latest round of the monsoon brought rain, high winds, and thunder.