Woman stung 50 times by swarm of bees in Surprise

A woman was hospitalized after she was stung about 50 times by a swarm of bees while walking through a Surprise neighborhood.

According to the Surprise Fire-Medical Department, a woman in her 60s was walking through a neighborhood near Bell and Reems Roads on April 7 when a swarm of bees attacked her.

"Apparently a homeowner had a bee exterminator come to his house to remove the swarm, when the bee keeper disrupted the swarm the bees scattered into the front of the yard," Battalion Chief Julie Moore said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported the woman to a hospital in stable condition.

"We had to foam the bees," Moore added. "Typically bee swarms will leave on their own, if they don't we recommend calling a bee exterminator to come in and remove the queen bee which will make the bees leave. However, if life safety is involved we will foam the bees."

