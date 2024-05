Xavier Tate Jr. in custody: Arrest made in connection with murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago police officer last month has been arrested.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, of Aurora, was taken into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Wednesday night in Glendale Heights.

Tate was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca on April 21.

Chicago Alderman Hopkins and the Chicago Police Department posted on "X" Wednesday night and confirmed the arrest.

Just before 3 a.m. on April 21, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue, where they found Officer Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

He was located in the 3100 block of West 56th Street and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Huesca was in uniform at the time of the shooting but was wearing something that covered it since he was off duty and that his vehicle was taken. It was later recovered, police said.

Following the shooting, Chicago police released video of Tate, asking for the public's help in locating him in connection with the murder.

Last Friday, Chicago police searched a Morgan Park home in connection with Huesca's death. One person had been taken out of a home in handcuffs.

Then, on Monday, Chicago police confirmed to FOX 32 that Caschaus Tate, 20, was the individual taken into custody. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Caschaus is a relative of Xavier L. Tate Jr. Police also confirmed that the arrest was connected to the search on Friday and that Caschaus has a connection to Xavier Tate.

It is unknown at this time when Xavier Tate will be in court.