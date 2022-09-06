Yavapai County woman Whitney Collins disappears on Sept. 4 during morning walk

article

The search continues for a missing Yavapai County woman after authorities say she never came back home from her morning walk on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Whitney Collins, 30, was walking on Friendly Pines Road early in the morning before her disappearance.

"We've not found any new clues, no signs, nothing new to report as far as a continued direction or what her intent was where she was planning on going," the sheriff's office said on Aug. 6.

Search and rescue volunteers will continue looking for Collins on the trails, off the trails, cross-country, into the wilderness and along the roads. As for more agencies joining in the search, the sheriff's office says it might reach out to surrounding agencies for help.

Collins' family flew into Arizona to help find her.

Her father Steve says she's been in Arizona for several months living in Wickenburg and moved to Prescott about a month ago.

If you have any information on Collins' whereabouts, call the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.