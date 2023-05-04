Yelp ranks 100 top eateries in the Southwest - here's what Arizona restaurants made the list

Yelp has released its first ranking of the top 100 places to eat in the Southwest, and 33 Arizona restaurants were featured on the list.

The Grand Canyon State had the most eateries included on the list, and one of them even took the #1 spot.

Here are the first ten restaurants that were featured and their ranking:

1. Tumerico

Vegan/vegetarian Mexican food

2526 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85716

3. Casa De Falafel

Mediterranean food

4920 W Thunderbird Rd Suit# 119, Glendale, AZ 85306

5. Kabob Grill N' Go

Mediterranean/Armenian food

3050 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

7. The Clinkscale

Breakfast/brunch

309 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331

10. Momo's Kitchen

Korean food

Public parking, lot 301 N State Rte 89A #3, Sedona, AZ 86336

13. Frank's New York Style Deli

2301 W Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015

14. Binkley's Restaurant

New American cuisine

2320 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

16. Sushi Friend

8727 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

18. Urban Fresh

Vegan food

73 E Pennington St, Tucson, AZ 85701

19. Tiki Grill

Comfort food

1509 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Restaurants in the Valley

Check out these restaurants in the Valley that also made the list:

23. Koi Poke

Poke bowls

18221 N Pima Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

37. El Super Taco

14620 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022

42. Valley Wings

Chicken wings

1495 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257

43. Simon's Hot Dogs

4280 N Drinkwater Blvd #200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

45. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

Mexican food

306 W Yavapai St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

51. Vietshack

Vietnamese food

7510 S Priest Dr #104, Tempe, AZ 85283

57. William's Coffee Co

Coffee shop

3170 W Carefree Hwy #7, Phoenix, AZ 85086

63. The Uprooted Kitchen

Plant-based eatery

3000 E Ray Rd Building 6, Suite 105, Gilbert, AZ 85296

64. De Babel

Middle Eastern food

14884 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

65. Soup & Sausage Bistro

Ukrainian/Polish food

13240 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022

66. Mingle + Graze

Sandwiches and cheese boards

48 S San Marcos Pl Suite A, Chandler, AZ 85225

69. Worth Takeaway

Sandwiches

218 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

71. Big Nate's Family BBQ

1722 N Banning STE 102, Mesa, AZ 85205

73. Not Your Typical Deli

6321 S Ellsworth Rd Mesa, AZ 85212

76. 5th Street Burger and Fries

1158 W Washington St #106, Tempe, AZ 85281

93. Pachamama

Vegan Mexican food; catering and pop-up concept

4115 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85015

100. Cocina Madrigal

Mexican food

4044 S 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

For the full list, click here.