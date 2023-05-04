Expand / Collapse search

Yelp ranks 100 top eateries in the Southwest - here's what Arizona restaurants made the list

By May Phan
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Yelp has released its first ranking of the top 100 places to eat in the Southwest, and 33 Arizona restaurants were featured on the list.

The Grand Canyon State had the most eateries included on the list, and one of them even took the #1 spot. 

Here are the first ten restaurants that were featured and their ranking:

1. Tumerico

  • Vegan/vegetarian Mexican food
  • 2526 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85716

3. Casa De Falafel

  • Mediterranean food
  • 4920 W Thunderbird Rd Suit# 119, Glendale, AZ 85306

5. Kabob Grill N' Go

  • Mediterranean/Armenian food
  • 3050 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

7. The Clinkscale

  • Breakfast/brunch
  • 309 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331

10. Momo's Kitchen

  • Korean food
  • Public parking, lot 301 N State Rte 89A #3, Sedona, AZ 86336

13. Frank's New York Style Deli

  • 2301 W Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015

14. Binkley's Restaurant

  • New American cuisine
  • 2320 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

16. Sushi Friend

  • 8727 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

18. Urban Fresh

  • Vegan food
  • 73 E Pennington St, Tucson, AZ 85701

19. Tiki Grill

  • Comfort food
  • 1509 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Restaurants in the Valley 

Check out these restaurants in the Valley that also made the list:

23. Koi Poke

  • Poke bowls
  • 18221 N Pima Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

37. El Super Taco

  • 14620 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022

42. Valley Wings

  • Chicken wings
  • 1495 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257

43. Simon's Hot Dogs

  • 4280 N Drinkwater Blvd #200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

45. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

  • Mexican food
  • 306 W Yavapai St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

51. Vietshack

  • Vietnamese food
  • 7510 S Priest Dr #104, Tempe, AZ 85283

57. William's Coffee Co

  • Coffee shop
  • 3170 W Carefree Hwy #7, Phoenix, AZ 85086

63. The Uprooted Kitchen

  • Plant-based eatery
  • 3000 E Ray Rd Building 6, Suite 105, Gilbert, AZ 85296

64. De Babel

  • Middle Eastern food
  • 14884 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

65. Soup & Sausage Bistro

  • Ukrainian/Polish food
  • 13240 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022

66. Mingle + Graze

  • Sandwiches and cheese boards
  • 48 S San Marcos Pl Suite A, Chandler, AZ 85225

69. Worth Takeaway

  • Sandwiches
  • 218 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

71. Big Nate's Family BBQ

  • 1722 N Banning STE 102, Mesa, AZ 85205

73. Not Your Typical Deli

  • 6321 S Ellsworth Rd Mesa, AZ 85212

76. 5th Street Burger and Fries

  • 1158 W Washington St #106, Tempe, AZ 85281

93. Pachamama

  • Vegan Mexican food; catering and pop-up concept
  • 4115 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85015 

100. Cocina Madrigal

  • Mexican food
  • 4044 S 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

For the full list, click here.