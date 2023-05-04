Yelp ranks 100 top eateries in the Southwest - here's what Arizona restaurants made the list
PHOENIX - Yelp has released its first ranking of the top 100 places to eat in the Southwest, and 33 Arizona restaurants were featured on the list.
The Grand Canyon State had the most eateries included on the list, and one of them even took the #1 spot.
Here are the first ten restaurants that were featured and their ranking:
1. Tumerico
- Vegan/vegetarian Mexican food
- 2526 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85716
- Mediterranean food
- 4920 W Thunderbird Rd Suit# 119, Glendale, AZ 85306
- Mediterranean/Armenian food
- 3050 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
- Breakfast/brunch
- 309 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331
10. Momo's Kitchen
- Korean food
- Public parking, lot 301 N State Rte 89A #3, Sedona, AZ 86336
13. Frank's New York Style Deli
- 2301 W Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- New American cuisine
- 2320 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
16. Sushi Friend
- 8727 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020
18. Urban Fresh
- Vegan food
- 73 E Pennington St, Tucson, AZ 85701
19. Tiki Grill
- Comfort food
- 1509 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Restaurants in the Valley
Check out these restaurants in the Valley that also made the list:
23. Koi Poke
- Poke bowls
- 18221 N Pima Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
37. El Super Taco
- 14620 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022
42. Valley Wings
- Chicken wings
- 1495 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
43. Simon's Hot Dogs
- 4280 N Drinkwater Blvd #200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
45. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa
- Mexican food
- 306 W Yavapai St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
51. Vietshack
- Vietnamese food
- 7510 S Priest Dr #104, Tempe, AZ 85283
- Coffee shop
- 3170 W Carefree Hwy #7, Phoenix, AZ 85086
- Plant-based eatery
- 3000 E Ray Rd Building 6, Suite 105, Gilbert, AZ 85296
64. De Babel
- Middle Eastern food
- 14884 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Ukrainian/Polish food
- 13240 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022
66. Mingle + Graze
- Sandwiches and cheese boards
- 48 S San Marcos Pl Suite A, Chandler, AZ 85225
69. Worth Takeaway
- Sandwiches
- 218 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201
- 1722 N Banning STE 102, Mesa, AZ 85205
- 6321 S Ellsworth Rd Mesa, AZ 85212
76. 5th Street Burger and Fries
- 1158 W Washington St #106, Tempe, AZ 85281
93. Pachamama
- Vegan Mexican food; catering and pop-up concept
- 4115 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85015
100. Cocina Madrigal
- Mexican food
- 4044 S 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040
For the full list, click here.