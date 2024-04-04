Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Coyotes post renderings of proposed arena near Desert Ridge

Updated  April 4, 2024 9:20pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Design images for a proposed Arizona Coyotes arena have been posted in the form of a video by the Coyotes verified X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The targeted site is located near Mayo Clinic, south of Desert Ridge Marketplace near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

A rendering video shows the multi-purpose entertainment district piece-by-piece. 

The team also posted a link with photos and information on the project, which is projected to generate $581 million in tax revenue for Phoenix and another $232 million to Maricopa County.

The city of Phoenix set a date of June 27 for an auction on the parcel of land.

According to the site, 16,700 new jobs would be generated in Maricopa County.

Seating capacity for the new arena would be 17,000 seats with room for an additional 1,500. 

In comparison, the Coyotes current home rink at Mullett Arena holds just 4,600 spectators.

The next smallest home arena in the NHL is the Winnipeg Jets home rink which has a capacity of 14,000.

The Coyotes contract with Mullett Arena, which is also the home rink to the ASU hockey team ends after the 2025/26 season.

A proposed site for a new arena and entertainment district for the team in Tempe was sent to the city's voters.

The idea was rejected at the ballot box in May 2023. 