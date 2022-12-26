Billionaire agrees to buy Suns and Mercury, NFL legend Franco Harris dies: top sports stories

A billionaire who played college basketball for Michigan State has agreed to buy the Phoenix Suns and Mercury franchises, and the man responsible for the most iconic play in NFL history passed away – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Dec. 19-25.

1. Mat Ishbia, billionaire mortgage lender, agrees to buy Phoenix Suns and Mercury: Former Michigan State basketball player and current mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced. "I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury," Ishbia said.

Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a deal to buy the Phoenix Suns. (WJBK/KSAZ)

2. Franco Harris, Steelers running back known for ‘Immaculate Reception,' dies at 72: Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored "The Immaculate Reception," considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.

FILE - CIRCA 1972: Running back Franco Harris #32 of the Pittsburgh Steelers plays carries the ball circa 1972 during an NFL football game. Harris played for the Steelers from 1972-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

3. Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT: Tom Brady completed all six of his passes in overtime, helping the Bucs overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 on Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws an interception during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

4. Messi's Instagram post after World Cup win makes social media history: Lionel Messi's first Instagram post celebrating Argentina's triumph over France became the most-liked post by an athlete in Instagram history. The post, which has 10 pictures of Messi celebrating with his teammates and the World Cup trophy, has over 73 million likes.

Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on December 20, 2022. (Photo by LU Expand

5. Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60: Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak.

