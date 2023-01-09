Bills' Damar Hamlin's remarkable recovery, Cardinals' nightmare season ends: top sports stories

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continued his amazing recovery after he collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during a game, and the Arizona Cardinals season came to an end with another loss. Here's a look at the top stories in the world of sports from Jan. 2-8.

1. Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction,' family rep says: Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in "a positive direction" days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to statements by the team and a family spokesman.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

2. NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game: The NFL said it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 20: Wilson brand footballs with the NFL logo are pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

3. Meet the man who performed ‘vital’ CPR on Damar Hamlin: According to Sports Illustrated, Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR that was "absolutely vital" to saving Hamlin’s life after he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest following a tackle early in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

4. Players around NFL say Damar Hamlin's injury was not Tee Higgins' fault: Teammates and other NFL players offered their support for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, saying he did nothing wrong on the play that caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest.

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball while being chased by Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

5. Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13 over Cardinals: Brock Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end’s stellar career and threw three touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to their 10th straight win to end the regular season. The Cardinals (4-13) ended the season going in the opposite direction with seven straight losses to tie a franchise record for losses in a season.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

