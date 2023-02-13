Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
High Wind Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Kevin Durant traded to Suns: top sports stories

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 9:09AM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Kevin Durant traded to Suns: top sports stories

PHOENIX - The Kansas City Chiefs are the kings of the NFL after claiming the Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, and the Phoenix Suns shocked the basketball world by pulling off a stunning trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar Kevin Durant – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Feb. 6-12.

1. Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs overtake lead, defeat Eagles 38-35: Playing on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Chiefs fans revel in Super Bowl LVII victory

2. Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns: The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before the trade deadline. The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 from the Suns, who also got T.J. Warren from the Nets.

Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in trade with Brooklyn Nets, reports say

Kevin Durant's time in Brooklyn ended when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns.

3. Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns: AP source: Rowley’s resignation comes in the midst of big changes in Phoenix. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia became the team’s new majority owner after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver. The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."

suns vs hawks2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns on Feb. 1. (Richard Saenz)

4. Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with Texans for coaching job: reports: Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury traveled to Houston to meet with the Texans about a potential coaching job, according to multiple reports. The Texans are in need of an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals following a 4-13 season. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kingsbury posted a 28-37-1 record.

GettyImages-1245947221

ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 01: Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury prior to the start of the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on January 1st, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors 2023: The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at "NFL Honors" before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them.

GettyImages-1464700573

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

top sports collage feb 13

(Clockwise from top left: Christian Petersen/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images; Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)


 