The Kansas City Chiefs are the kings of the NFL after claiming the Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, and the Phoenix Suns shocked the basketball world by pulling off a stunning trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar Kevin Durant – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Feb. 6-12.

1. Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs overtake lead, defeat Eagles 38-35: Playing on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

2. Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns: The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before the trade deadline. The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 from the Suns, who also got T.J. Warren from the Nets.

3. Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns: AP source: Rowley’s resignation comes in the midst of big changes in Phoenix. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia became the team’s new majority owner after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver. The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns on Feb. 1. (Richard Saenz)

4. Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with Texans for coaching job: reports: Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury traveled to Houston to meet with the Texans about a potential coaching job, according to multiple reports. The Texans are in need of an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals following a 4-13 season. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kingsbury posted a 28-37-1 record.

ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 01: Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury prior to the start of the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on January 1st, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors 2023: The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at "NFL Honors" before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

(Clockwise from top left: Christian Petersen/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images; Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)



