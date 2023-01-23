Cardinals hire new GM to replace Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury goes to Thailand: top sports stories

The Arizona Cardinals went outside the organization to hire a new general manager to replace Steve Keim, and Kliff Kingsbury is taking advantage of his wealth and time off – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Jan. 16-22.

1. Arizona Cardinals hiring Monti Ossenfort as new General Manager to replace Steve Keim: After parting ways with Steve Keim, the Arizona Cardinals hired a new general manager – Monti Ossenfort, who has 21 years of NFL experience, including 15 years with the New England Patriots and three years as a director of player personnel with the Tennessee Titans.

Monti Ossenfort (Courtesy: Arizona Cardinals)

2. Kliff Kingsbury bought one-way ticket to Thailand, turning away teams interested in services: report: After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and has told other NFL teams he is not currently interested in other coaching jobs.

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 09: head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks toward the stands against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

3. Olympic medalist Usain Bolt missing more than $12M from account, attorneys say: Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 18: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Expand

4. Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after saving kids from drowning in Florida: Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is now out of the hospital and recovering with family after saving his children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Florida earlier this month.

CLEVELAND - NOVEMBER 07: Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 7, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

5. Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder in deadly shooting: Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was among those charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near Bryant-Denny Stadium. Miles was dismissed from the men’s basketball team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives with the ball against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Gett Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

