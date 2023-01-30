National championship-winning QB arrested, former Arizona Cardinal dies: top sports stories

A national championship-winning college quarterback was arrested for alleged public intoxication and an ex-NFL linebacker who played for the Arizona Cardinals passed away – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Jan. 23-29.

1. Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas: Georgia Bulldogs' two-time national champion quarterback, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Texas. After winning back-to-back National Championships for the Bulldogs, Bennett looked forward to a shot in the NFL. Before the arrest, it was unclear how early he'd be drafted, despite his standout collegiate career that began as a walk-on for Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2. Former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier dies at 25, team says: Jessie Lemonier went undrafted out of Liberty University and played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in May 2022. After being released by Arizona, he played in the USFL.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jessie Lemonier #90 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines during a 21-16 Carolina Panthers win at SoFi Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

3. Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals, reports say: Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has met with several teams since the end of the regular season and has reportedly been on the Arizona Cardinals' radar. The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury earlier this month and announced that general manager Steve Keim left the organization.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

4. Duquesne to beef up security after fake delivery man steps on court during basketball game: After seeing a food delivery guy walk onto a basketball court during a game, the Duquesne Dukes are not taking any chances of it happening again. Duquesne, which was hosting Loyola, issued a statement saying it is tightening security. School officials also determined the act was a prank.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: A referee holds the Wilson Evo NXT game ball during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Miami (FL) Cyclones during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at United Center on March 25, (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Expand

5. Damar Hamlin makes first video comments since cardiac arrest: 'Direct example of God using me': In his first comments on camera since going into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he would not have made it through the "toughest moments and the toughest times" without the support from all over the world.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Related stories