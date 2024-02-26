Phoenix to host 2027 NBA All-Star Game: report

The NBA All-Star Game may be coming back to Phoenix.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Suns are expected to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend.

"The NBA is nearing plans for Phoenix and the Suns to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, multiple sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov," Charania wrote on X. "One year into new governor Mat Ishbia's ownership, Suns win an NBA All-Star bid."

Players move across the court during the 58th NBA All-Star Game, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The last time Phoenix hosted the event was in 2009.

The Mercury are set to host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.