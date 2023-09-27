Suns send Deandre Ayton to Blazers as part of Damian Lillard trade: reports

Deandre Ayton is reportedly moving on from the Phoenix Suns.

According to reports, Ayton is part of a massive three-team deal that will send superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns are trading Ayton, the former number-one overall draft pick, to the Blazers along with Toumani Camara.

The Bucks are sending Jrue Holiday and draft picks to the Blazers in exchange for Lillard. The Suns are acquiring Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Nassir Little from Portland, and Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As with all trades, it cannot be finalized until NBA attorneys review the terms and approve the deal.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.