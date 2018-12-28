Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Emanuel, Mike Olbinski
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about the budget deal in Congress, President Trump's comments on the city of Baltimore and Democrats wanting impeachment. Part 2: John talks to storm chaser Mike Olbinski about his captivating photography of weather events.
Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?
Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mary O'Day
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mary O'Day, leader of the Phoenix, Arizona chapter of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) about alleged abuse in the Catholic church.
Newsmaker Saturday: Elizabeth Singleton
FOX 10's Linda Williams talks to Elizabeth Singleton of Build us H.O.P.E., an Arizona non-profit organization that builds tiny homes for veterans -- and it's a program that's taking on the challenge of finding affordable housing. Online: https://buildushope.org
Newsmaker Saturday: Mark Napier
FOX 10's John Hook sits down with Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier to talk about the issue of immigration.
Newsmaker Saturday: F. Lee Bailey
FOX 10's John Hook sits down with famous criminal defense attorney, F. Lee Bailey. Bailey is best known for representing O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial. Hook and Bailey discuss the 25 year anniversary of the chase involving Simpson and his white Bronco as well as another high profile murder case.
Newsmaker Saturday: Kate Gallego
FOX 10's John Hook talks to newly elected Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego about her goals for the new mayoral term, a controversial Phoenix police confrontation video, immigration, light rail, and the city's economic challenges.
Newsmaker Saturday: Carlos Garcia, Sal DiCiccio
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Carlos Garcia, a new Phoenix City Council member about his goals while in office. Part 2: John talks to veteran Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio re-prioritizing funds.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mueller report, impeachment talks, healing hike
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook and FOX News' Chad Pergram discuss the Mueller report and Democrats' impeachment talks. Part 2: John accompanies Cynthia Larmore on the healing hike to a plane crash scene near Payson where her two daughters died.
Newsmaker Saturday: George Takei
FOX 10's John Hook talks to actor George Takei about Star Trek, Phoenix Fan Fusion, his ties to Arizona and his musical, "Allegiance," which is set during the Japanese American internment of World War II, was inspired by Takei's personal experiences. Takei was also named the #1 most influential person on Facebook by Mashable.com with his 10.4 million likes and 2.8 million followers on Twitter.
Newsmaker Saturday - Mike Emanuel, Chuck Coughlin
Another week of major political developments nationally and in Arizona. FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about Martha McSally's appointment to the Senate and the border wall. Political consultant Chuck Coughlin of High Ground provides insight on the midterm elections.
Newsmaker Saturday: The future of Suns basketball in Phoenix
FOX 10's John Hook and Jude LaCava talk about the future of the Suns basketball team in Phoenix.
Newsmaker Saturday: Katie Hobbs, Kathy Hoffman
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona Secretary of State-Elect Katie Hobbs, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction-Elect, Kathy Hoffman.
Newsmaker Saturday - Prop 305; possible midterm election outcomes
Part 1: FOX 10’s John Hook talks to Dawn Penich-Thacker and Jenny Clark about Prop 305 - the expansion of empowerment scholarship accounts. Part 2: Political consultants Mike O’Neil and Chuck Coughlin discuss possible outcomes in the upcoming midterm election.
Newsmaker Saturday: Steve Ferrara , David Lujan, Wes Gullet
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona Congressional District 9 candidate Steve Ferrara about the upcoming election; David Lujan and Wes Gullet debate about Proposition 126, which would prohibit new or increased taxes on services.
Newsmaker Saturday: Debbie Lesko, Hiral Tiperneni
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko and candidate Dr. Hiral Tiperneni about the upcoming midterm elections, Luke AFB, CAP Water, student loans and debt, healthcare and the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Noble, Jonathan Butcher
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mike Noble of OH Predictive and Jonathan Butcher, Senior Fellow at the Goldwater Institute and a Senior Policy Analyst at the Heritage Foundation about the upcoming midterm election.