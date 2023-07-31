Lightning, rain, blowing dust: Phoenix area sees monsoon weather roll in

Monsoon weather made its way into the Valley with lightning, rain, wind and dust Monday night, the National Weather Service Phoenix office says.

At 9:15 p.m., a special weather statement was issued for central Maricopa and Pinal counties for "frequent lightning, localized heavy downpours, & gusty winds up to 50mph," which are expected through 12:15 a.m.

Blowing dust is also an issue, and NWS says visibility can be brought down to 1–3 miles. A Blowing Dust Advisory was issued for the southeast Valley through 10:15 p.m.

Measurable rain has been recorded in Sun Lakes, Chandler, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, the Flood Control District said at 9:45 p.m.

Stay with us as we follow the storm.

Updates