Monsoon leaves behind storm damage in East Valley

It wasn't a major storm, but the Valley's first monsoon storm certainly made a grand entrance.

As usual, it all started with high winds and dust. Then came the heavy rain, taking down power lines, trees and branches.

"All the sudden, the winds got really strong and I hear this loud crashing sound and it almost sounded like the roof to the carport had blown off and I was like, 'Oh, what was that? What was that?'" Nick Pease said.

People in the East Valley woke up to a lot of this -- toppled over trees and debris.

"The wind was letting down a little bit and there was a couple of sprinkles here and there, but for the most part, the bulk of the storm was over with," Pease said.

The storm startled some, but others were shocked by the damage left behind.

"I didn't hear anything," Yulonda Moore said. "I slept through the whole thing, so I'm leaving this morning and I come out here and it's just amazing. Not amazing in a good way, but I just can't believe I slept through all of that."

Strong winds and dust were quickly followed by more rain and lightning.

In Chandler, a massive Willow tree was down in the roadway near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard.

It was a close call for neighbors nearby as just a few more feet further to the left and this storm could have had a different rude awakening for the start of monsoon season.