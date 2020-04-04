Honeywell to make more than 6 million N95 masks for Arizona

article

Honeywell will be making more than 6 million N95 masks for Arizona for the next 12 months to be distributed to first responders and other health and safety workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from governor Doug Ducey on April 4.

The new production line will create more than 500 jobs in the state, and the corporation has already begun hiring and training new workers, according to the release.

The masks will be made at Honeywell's aerospace facility in Phoenix.

“I’m grateful to Honeywell for stepping up and partnering with Arizona to help get these masks to our doctors, nurses and EMTs on the frontlines,” said Governor Ducey. “This is what exemplary corporate citizenship looks like."

Honeywell had announced earlier that week that they were pivoting their manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix to make masks, and would be hiring to meet the high demand in production.

