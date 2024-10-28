LIVE: How to watch Arizona ballot counting video feeds, track county results | 2024 election

article

As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2024 General Election, you can view the process as it happens live.

According to Arizona law , "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.

The live video recording shall include date and time indicators and shall be linked to the secretary of state's website. "The secretary of state shall post links to the video coverage for viewing by the public."

Click on the links below to county election results websites and view live video feeds of their ongoing vote counts.

Maricopa County

You can track and verify your ballot’s status by texting "JOIN" to 628-683 or heading to https://BeBallotReady.Vote .

To watch live video feeds of the ballot curing, ballot processing, early ballot processing storage, signature verification views, the tabulation server room, tabulation views, Mesa and Phoenix drop boxes, head to https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/electionlivevideo .



Early voting began on October 9. Officials say all early and provisional ballots will be counted at the Elections Department, while Election Day ballots are counted on tabulators inside the Vote Center.

"Our system isn't broken. @maricopacounty is counting ballots faster than ever and on pace with every other state. Arizona law requires processes that dictate the timing by which we count the ballots. More importantly: I'll take accuracy and security over speed every time," stated Bill Gates, Maricopa County Supervisor for District 3 on Twitter .

Fast facts from Maricopa County Elections Department officials:

There are 2.5-2.6 million registered voters in Maricopa County. Of those, 1.9 million or 78% are on the Active Early Voter List. Maricopa County Elections is expecting a total turnout of 2.1 million voters.

It is expected that half of voters will do so by voting early by mail and the other half will vote early in-person, drop off an early ballot, or cast their ballot in-person on Election Day.

Approximately 315,000-420,000 voters are expected to visit a Vote Center on Election Day.

Approximately 315,000-420,000 voters are expected to visit a Vote Center on Election Day.

There is an average of 79 contests on a ballot. Because of the number of contests on the two-page ballot, it will take time for voters to cast their ballot in person, which will result in longer than normal lines on Election Day. Voters should consider voting early, either in person or by mail.

For those voting early from home, election officials are asking voters to return both pages, regardless of whether the voter chooses to vote for contests on either of the pages.

Maricopa County Elections has hired additional election workers and added more vote centers and check-in stations to respond to the longer than normal ballot.

246 Vote Centers will be opened, and more than 3,000 election workers will be hired to service voters.

Maricopa County Elections is engaging in a comprehensive voter education campaign, so voters are aware of what to expect for the General Election.

State law permits the tabulation of early ballots prior to Election Day.

Election results will be posted at 8 p.m. on Election Day at https://Results.Maricopa.Vote . The first posting will be all the early ballots counted to that point and the County plans to post results from Election Day Vote Centers throughout the night.

"While Maricopa County counts the vast majority of legal ballots by the end of Election Night, it’s often days before media can call certain races. Why is that? In Arizona, there are two main factors: state election laws and narrow margins of victory" stated Maricopa County officials on Twitter . "Arizona has laws that provide eligible voters more flexibility and consideration than many other states. These laws ensure more legal votes make it into the final tally, but do delay reporting."

Pinal County

Pinal County offers three videos in their live feeds: Tabulation Room, Signature Verification Room, and their Multi-Purpose Room.

Apache County

Cochise County

"All Early ballots require signature verification before they can be sent to tabulation. The County Recorder’s Office verifies that the individual that signed that ballot is, in fact, the early voter that was permitted to cast that ballot. All voters’ signatures are verified by manual process. An individual trained in signature verification must confirm that a signature matches those on record. This process takes time but is vital to ensure one person, one vote," stated Cochise County officials.

Coconino County

"To increase transparency, Coconino County broadcasts and makes available video feeds for all ballot processing rooms. The video feed will include the Logic and Accuracy test through the official Canvass for all elections. The recount would also be streamed in the event of an automatic recount," stated county officials. "All ballot processing rooms are restricted to state-certified elections staff and bi-partisan board members. Bi-partisan board members are trained, pass background checks, and are identified by color-associated vests. Red and blue represent the majority parties and grey are all minor and non-party affiliated workers. All Certified Elections Officials wear black polo shirts."

Gila County

Graham County

"Graham County provides live video feed inside the General Services building to offer the public access to view the election process. The camera displays our central count tabulating center, which is used for our early board, election night counting, late early and provisional ballot counting.," stated county officials.

Greenlee County

"Leveraging technology has allowed us to increase the safety, security, and transparency of our electoral processes via the implementation of publicly-accessible cameras in every vote-tallying room," stated county officials.

LaPaz County

Mohave County

Navajo County

Pima County

Pima County offers six live video views from their Ballot Processing Facing East, Ballot Processing West Wall Facing Southeast. Ballot Processing, Electronic Adjudication, Ballot Counting, and Warehouse Rollup rooms.

Santa Cruz County

Yavapai County

Yuma County